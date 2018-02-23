Windley Key workforce housing gets county cash

Work to start building 16 units of affordable housing on Windley Key in Islamorada could begin in June, following a $1.1 million pledge by Monroe County.
Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys has an option on the 1.1-acre site at 84771 Overseas Highway. The triangular “Janas property” between U.S. 1 and the Old Highway, across from the OceanView Inn and Sports Pub, now is being used by a boating business.
As proposed, the 16 units could be split between rental and low-cost home ownership.
“As a village we have very few [new residential allocations] left,” said Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster. “This property owner is not waiting very much longer and we have a real need for affordable housing.”
The village of Islamorada committed $375,000 toward the estimated $1.5 million property purchase. Monroe County’s contribution would come from county Land Authority funds.
County commissioners urged Habitat to consider setting aside more of the units as rentals, which seem to be preferred by workers.
Habitat director Jack Niedbalski said the nonprofit group’s financial model largely relies on established residents becoming home owners by taking out low-rate mortgages. That means Habitat can focus on acquiring sites rather than raise money for high construction costs.
“Home ownership provides stability,” Niedbalski said, citing his experience as a radio-station manager. “I got tired of hiring qualified people from out of the area only for them to realize the Keys are too expensive so they leave.”
Commissioners also asked Islamorada to consider adding up to 18 units on the site. Forster said he would being it up to the council “but I think it will go down in flames.”
