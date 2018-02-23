Expect Card Sound tolls in North Key Largo to rise in June

Tolls must rise June 2 when a new electronic payment system kicks in for using the Card Sound Bridge, say Monroe County staffers.
“Keeping the same number is not an option” after decades of collecting a $1 per-car toll for the tall North Key Largo span and adjacent roads, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson told county commissioners at their Wednesday meeting in Key West.
Revenue collected by the Card Sound Toll Authority, about $1.1 million annually, goes toward maintenance and eventual replacement of the Card Sound bridges and roads.
Rates are expected to be set at the County Commission’s March 21 meeting in Key Largo. No fees have been collected since Aug. 31 while the tolling systems are being installed. They’re replacing a manned toll booth.
Estimated costs of replacing the main bridge and smaller spans within the next 20 years likely will exceed $40 million so changes must be made, staff said. Even with higher tolls, collections cannot fully pay for the road system, Wilson said.
The $1 rate per two-axle vehicle was necessary when toll-takers were making change, County Engineer Judith Clarke. Now the all-electronic tolling allows the authority to get away from the “solid number” and charge in increments, say, from $1.20.
Discount programs for regular commuters, primarily Ocean Reef Club workers, are being reviewed. To participate in a discount program, drivers must join the state’s Sun Pass network. Visitors or infrequent users can be tolled by license plate.
“You have a lot of workers, blue-collar guys, going to the Ocean Reef area every day,” Commissioner George Neugent said. “Try to keep the cost down so we don’t brutalize those workers.”
In other items at the Key West session:
▪ A $3 million appropriation for a third Trauma Star helicopter ambulance was approved. Last December, the county’s oldest Trauma Star copter, 35 years old, was severely damaged by an engine fire. Two newer helicopters remain functional.
“We really need that third helicopter to keep this service going,” Monroe County Fire Rescue Fire Chief James Callahan said, noting the increased number of air-rescue flights.
“This service now is a necessity and it’s not going away,” Neugent said.
Trauma Star managers are looking at a helicopter being used in Sweden as a potential replacement.
▪ Regulations for signs must be changed in the wake of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, commissioners agreed.
The ruling, triggered by a dispute between an Arizona town and a church that posted temporary signs every Sunday, “essentially changed sign codes for the entire country,” Assistant County Attorney Steve Williams said.
The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision bars authorities from restricting signs over “content.” What that means to the Florida Keys remains to be seen, consulting attorney Nancy Stroud told commissioners, but some existing local rules must be amended.
“We don’t have any choice,” Commissioner Danny Kolhage said. “We’ve got to do it.”
▪ Residential debris from Hurricane Irma can be delivered to county waste transfer stations at no cost through March 24, commissioners decided.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
