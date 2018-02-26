Local

U.S. Coast Guard searching for man overboard

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 26, 2018 10:12 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard was leading the search on Monday for a 60-year-old man who was reported falling overboard near Key West.

The Coast Guard said Robert McHabe was reported falling off a 27-foot cabin cruiser in the Lakes Passage area, west of Key West. The cabin cruiser crew reported McHabe overboard to the Coast Guard Sector Key West Command Center Watchstanders at 6:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boats also are searching for McHabe.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Key West Holiday Parade 2017

View More Video