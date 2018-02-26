U.S. Coast Guard searching for man overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard was leading the search on Monday for a 60-year-old man who was reported falling overboard near Key West.
The Coast Guard said Robert McHabe was reported falling off a 27-foot cabin cruiser in the Lakes Passage area, west of Key West. The cabin cruiser crew reported McHabe overboard to the Coast Guard Sector Key West Command Center Watchstanders at 6:25 p.m. Sunday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boats also are searching for McHabe.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
