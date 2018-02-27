Arraignment bumped for teen accused of Keys school shooting threat

The arraignment for a Marathon teenager accused of posting death threats against local high school students has been moved to March 27.
Duviel Gonzalez, 19, in handcuffs, was all smiles walking into the courtroom Tuesday prior to his scheduled arraignment in front of Acting Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker.
However, he did not enter a plea for his second-degree felony charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury. Instead, his arraignment was moved to later this month. He’s also facing a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
There was some discussion between Gonzalez’s attorney, William Heffernan, and Becker about the possibility of lowering the teen’s bond, which was set at $77,500 after his Feb. 17 arrest.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations arrested Gonzalez after reportedly receiving tips the morning of Feb. 17 from people who saw posts on Instagram showing him holding guns and threatening to do harm to people at Marathon High School.
Gonzalez reportedly told investigators three images posted on an Instagram account “death_reapear” were a joke, according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which made quick work of locating him.
‘“Marathon will be up next,” read the Instagram account’s bio, according to the arrest report.
One image was of five shotguns, a second read, “Marathon High school, your on my list for 2 round,” and the third was of a white male holding a rifle with his face covered, with the caption, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said it was not Gonzalez in the last photo.
Linhardt said Detective Rosemary Ponce was able to find Gonzalez’s IP address after contacting Facebook, which is the parent company of Instagram, and Gonzalez was then arrested at 31150 Ave. F on Big Pine Key. He was booked into the Stock Island jail by 11:25 p.m. that night.
Gonzalez’s alleged threats came just days after Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, confessed to shooting dead 14 students, the school’s athletic director, a coach and a geography teacher at the school Feb. 14.
Gwen Filosa contributed to this report.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
