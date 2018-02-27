Huge benefit bike ride heads to Key Largo

About 1,000 bicyclists head toward the Florida Keys on Saturday for the 2018 Bike MS: Breakaway to Key Largo benefit event.
The two-day event hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society launches from Florida International University at 7 a.m. Saturday, with riders coming down Card Sound Road and County Road 905 until they reach reach Key Largo.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law-enforcement agency officers, working off-duty, will provide traffic control. Expect some traffic slowdowns near the mile marker 106.5 intersection, the sheriff’s office cautions.
Most of the benefit riders likely will reach the Keys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Riders donate $75 for the Breakaway, now in its 32nd year, and are asked to raise at least $350 for research into multiple sclerosis. The Key Largo ride goal is $1.1 million.
“There are multiple route options for cyclists of all skills and abilities, all of which feature well-stocked rest stops every eight to 12 miles, access to bike mechanics and support vehicles,” says an event description.
The Key Largo Holiday Inn at mile marker 99.7 will serve as headquarters for most of the Breakaway’s overnight program, which includes dinner, massages and “a Breakaway Bash pool party.”
Chris Noble, a Coral Shores High School graduate who appears on the new season of CBS’ “Survivor,” plans to ride with the Breakaway group and speak to participants about his mother’s struggle with multiple sclerosis.
Riders will head north on the return leg to FIU, beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments