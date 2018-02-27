Early voting starts on building-height referendum

Key West voters will decide March 13, in a special one-item-only referendum, whether the city can raise its building height limit on a specific plot of land on Stock Island for affordable and workforce housing only.
Whether voters will come out in droves for a special referendum is always debatable with voter turnout historically low.
“We haven’t had one of these in over 20 years,” said Joyce Griffin, Monore County supervisor of elections. “Way, way back when we did have these, it was like 18 percent. But I believe it’s going to be higher. The next couple of days will tell.”
Griffin said her office has mailed out 3,400 absentee ballots.
The referendum reads, “Shall the maximum height for habitable space used exclusively for affordable and workforce housing projects be increased from 25 to 40 feet on approximately 2.62 acres of city owned property in the HDR-1 zoning district on College Road.”
On Monday, the first day of early voting, 26 voters showed up, along with 926 vote-by-mail ballots having arrived, for a total of 952, according to Griffin’s office.
Early voting goes through March 10 and is at 530 Whitehead St., No. 101, Monday though Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On March 13, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Key West has 14,809 registered voters for this election. These are the 10 precincts in Key West open on March 13:
▪ Precinct No. 1: Jaycee Clubhouse, 3825 Flagler Ave.
▪ Precinct No. 2: Key West High School Auditorium, 2100 Flagler Ave.
▪ Precinct No. 3: Key West High School Auditorium, 2100 Flagler Ave.
▪ Precinct No. 4: Martin Luther King Community Pool, 300 Catherine St.
▪ Precinct No. 5: Keys Energy Services’ Utility Board Room, 1001 James St., rear at Grinnell Street entrance.
▪ Precinct No. 6: Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St, conference room first floor.
▪ Precinct No. 7: Moose Club, 700 Eisenhower Drive.
▪ Precinct No. 8: Glad Tiding Tabernacle Assembly of God, 1209 United St. at Georgia Street entrance.
▪ Precinct No. 9: Senior Citizens Plaza Auditorium, rear entrance, 1400 Kennedy Drive.
▪ Precinct No. 10: Senior Citizens Plaza Auditorium, rear entrance, 1400 Kennedy Drive.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments