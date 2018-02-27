Key West cop suspended over ‘truthfulness’ problem

The Key West Police Department has suspended an officer assigned to protect a school over whether he lied about incidents that happened on campus.
David Hall, an 11-year officer, was put on paid administrative leave with pay on Feb. 21 from his job as the school resource officer at Horace O’Bryant School, which is a pre-K through eighth-grade school at 1105 Leon St.
Hall has been notified of intent to terminate, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, for violating the code of conduct in the following areas: Performance standards, unbecoming conduct and truthfulness.
At the same time, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office is investigating one specific incident at HOB: A photo being circulated around HOB of a student pointing a gun at the camera.
“We’re getting complaints from parents about that incident and whether it was handled properly by everyone involved,” Ward said. “The school and the school resource officer and anyone who had anything to do with it.”
Ward said he couldn’t go into detail on the case until the investigation is finished.
But Hall wasn’t suspended over any single isolated case.
“I think it’s several incidents,” Crean said, adding she couldn’t elaborate on the allegations. “It’s living up to policies.”
There aren’t written reports that accompany the incidents, she said.
Hall earns $81,666 a year, according to city records.
As for the photo of the student posing with a gun, Ward said his office knows the student’s name but there isn’t anything illegal about it.
“It’s troubling, but no, I don’t think it’s illegal to post that photo,” Ward said. “There’s a caption that says, ‘I’ll put a cap in your head’ or something.”
