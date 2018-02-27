Some permit fees waived until March 24 so Irma rebuilding can continue

A waiver of building permit fees for certain emergency work in unincorporated Monroe County to repair Hurricane Irma damage is in place until March 24.
Monroe County officials say the county has waived more than $1.2 million in emergency work permit fees to help residents recover. Irma hit as a Category 4 on Sept. 10 and crushed much of the Lower Keys and caused considerable damage in the Middle Keys and Islamorada.
County information officer Cammy Clark said there have been reports of contractors and companies charging homeowners for permits that fall under the emergency-work category for which the county has waived the fees. If you were charged for permits that fall under the fee waiver category, contact Crystal Sebben at (305) 453-8765.
Emergency work permits are for building repairs where delay would clearly have placed life or property in imminent danger. All emergency permits are subject to the Monroe County floodplain management regulations (Chapter 122 of the Monroe County Code).
The county is required to inspect all structures to determine whether substantial flood damage has occurred. If emergency permits are issued for a building that is determined to be substantially damaged (cost of repairs exceed 50 percent of the building value) from flooding by Irma, the building later will be required to meet floodplain regulations and have to be constructed above the minimum required flood elevation to prevent future flooding.
Here are the emergency permit types for which the county has waived fees until March 24:
▪ Commercial and residential roofing.
▪ Reconnect/safety electrical.
▪ Electric.
▪ Plumbing.
▪ Electric/sewer tie-in.
▪ Plumbing/sewer tie-in.
▪ AC replacements within the same footprint and above base flood elevation.
▪ Commercial and residential component new/replace.
▪ Stairs.
▪ LP gas.
▪ Temporary RV/emergency housing.
▪ Temporary use/structure/tents.
▪ Gas/fuel tanks (above ground/in ground).
▪ Foundation and piling.
▪ Commercial and residential remodel/repair exterior/interior.
▪ Generator auxiliary/building.
▪ Shutters.
▪ Demolition of other items outside of the items exempt from permitting.
Info session
Monroe County will host a second public meeting to help people whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged by Hurricane Irma navigate the rebuilding and repair process in Monroe County.
More than 20 county staff members, including department directors, will be at the meeting to explain county processes, provide information and answer individual questions. The session is set for 3 to 6 p.m. March 9 at the Big Pine Key Fire Station, 390 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key
Experts in building codes, permitting, code compliance, planning and floodplain regulations for Monroe County will be on hand. There also will be representatives present from nonprofit organizations that are offering help with rebuilding and repairing homes and are providing free legal assistance for insurance claims.
There will be several tables set up where you can discuss county damage safety assessments; emergency permitting/permit fee waivers, working without permits (what is and not allowed?); manufactured and mobile-home regulations, replacement and repair; illegal clearing of vegetation; and exemptions to the rate-of-growth ordinance.
Also to be addressed are acquisition of land and relocation of home (same house moved to another property); voluntarily selling land and the house to the county so the owner can move to a different home, elevating homes above the floodplain, and retrofitting homes with hurricane straps, shutters, impact windows, metal roofs, reinforced trusses and/or reinforced garage doors.
Comments