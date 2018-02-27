It’s a start: 4 Lower Keys canals have Irma debris removed

Since the Florida Department of Environmental Protection began a $6 million hurricane marine-debris removal project in mid-February in unincorporated Monroe County, four canals have been completed in the Avenues neighborhoods of Big Pine Key, a county official said Tuesday.
The DEP-hired contractor, DRC Environmental Services, has removed 500 cubic yards of Hurricane Irma debris from canals that run between avenues F/G, G/H, H/I and I/J, information officer Cammy Clark said. This week, the contractor is working on removing marine debris in the canals that run between avenues D/E and E/F.
Monroe County staff is providing local coordination of the project, which is expected to take four to six months to complete. The canals and nearshore waters are being prioritized by level of impact. The hardest-hit areas will be cleaned first. The work is being done with a plan approved and permitted by DEP and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that ensures the protection of wildlife.
Collecting marine debris is a slower process than collecting land debris, Clark said. The marine debris is taken by barge to a temporary off-loading site. It won’t stay at that location long before being hauled by trucks to the debris management site located at the former Big Pine Key Prison site. From there, it will be sorted and prepared for hauling to a solid-waste disposal facility approved by DEP on the mainland.
The debris being removed includes vegetation, hazardous waste, construction and demolition debris, propane tanks, appliances, electronic waste, docks, vehicles, motorhomes, seawalls and houses or portions of houses.
It does not include boats, which are being addressed through the displaced vessel removal effort being overseen by the FWC. Also, no sediment or silt will be removed under this phase because it is not reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Clark says the process can be made quicker if debris removed from canals can be staged on vacant lots along the canals. The staging would last only a few days at most. If you want to volunteer your vacant property along a canal to be used for staging to help expedite the marine debris removal, email llongley@drcusa.com.
