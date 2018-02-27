After 37 searches over 2,032 square miles, Coast Guard suspends search for missing man

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Robert McCabe, a 59-year-old man who they say fell off off a 27-foot cabin cruiser in the Lakes Passage area west of Key West early Sunday evening.
The Coast Guard halted its search at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.
Four people aboard a 27-foot cabin cruiser crew sent a distress call to the Coast Guard’s Key West Command Center on Sunday evening and reported that McCabe had gone overboard.
Since receiving the call, search crews completed 37 searches covering approximately 2,032 square miles, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat and airplane crews and Naval Air Station Key West also joined in the search.
“It is always difficult to suspend a search, but we remain ready to reinstitute the search if new information becomes available,” Capt. Jeffrey Janszen, Sector Key West commander, said in a statement.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to investigate McCabe’s disappearance.
