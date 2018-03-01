Jury finds Duval shooter guilty

Assistant State Attorney Colleen Dunne hugs Scott McBride inside the Plantation Key courthouse, Thursday, March 2. McBride was one of three tourists shot on Duval Street on March 21, 2016, by Derek David, a Louisiana man whose lawyers said he fired in self defense against men who attacked him. A jury found David guilty March 2 on three counts of attempted manslaughter with a firearm. Photo by David Goodhue/dgoodhue@keysreporter.com Photo by David Goodhue/dgoodhue@keysreporter.com