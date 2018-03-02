Tavernier boy suffers severe head injury after he’s beaten by other teen

A Tavernier teen was flown to a mainland hospital last month with life-threatening injuries after another teen beat him so badly the boy suffered bleeding from the brain.
It’s not clear if the other teen has been arrested, but he faces a felony charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office offense report.
The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the Feb. 8 incident and released a heavily-redacted copy of the report Friday. Neither boy is named in the report.
The inured boy was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 10. His mother told police that on Thursday, Feb. 8, her son was acting strangely, was not eating and began to projectile vomit. The mother thought the boy had the flu and told him to stay home from school on Friday, Detective Bernardo Barrios wrote in his report.
On Saturday, she noticed bruising on her son’s eyes, so she took him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Medical staff conducted several tests and determined he suffered a severe head injury and “brain bleed,” and doctors had him flown by helicopter air ambulance to Kendall Regional, according to the report.
The mother told detectives that her son said he “had been in a fight with the suspect,” Barrios wrote in his report.
It’s not clear from the report where the fight happened, and Adam Linhardt, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said he could not comment on anything beyond what was not redacted in the report.
