Key West police chief: Fire cop who lied to me

Key West Police Chief Donie Lee wants to fire an officer he said provided only lies and no written reports when asked about weapons-related incidents at a local school.
Based upon information provided by Officer David Hall, Lee ended up making statements to local media and on the Police Department Facebook page that weren’t true, according to a report obtained Friday by the Keynoter.
Hall, an 11-year veteran of the department, was suspended with pay Feb. 21 pending the outcome of a hearing.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward has launched an investigation into how the reports at Horace O’Bryant School were handled by everyone involved.
Hall failed to write police reports of incidents at HOB, a pre-K through eighth-grade school, including an incident when a student brought a toy gun to school, the report states. In that case, a student brought a small, orange plastic cap gun to school and displayed it in the courtyard. He was expelled from HOB and placed in an alternative education program. Hall told his supervisors that he issued the student a juvenile citation and wrote an incident report.
However, neither a citation nor a report could be found and Lee gave interviews mentioning both had been completed.
“The chief made and reported Officer Hall’s untruthful accounts to the media,” Lt. Kathleen Ream wrote in the report on Hall’s actions dated Feb. 22.
Hall also failed to write police reports on three additional incidents, including two that were related. A student reportedly was showing a Snapchat photo of himself holding a gun. Then, the photo was circulated a second time with the caption that the student “was gonna bust a cap in yah head.”
The student’s father said the boy must have posed with the gun when he had it out for cleaning, and he said all of their weapons would be locked up and kept away from the child.
Ream recommended suspending Hall for 30 work days, saying Hall violated the department’s code of conduct in three areas: Performance standards, unbecoming conduct and truthfulness. Hall earns $81,666 a year, according to city records.
