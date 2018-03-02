State vacation-rental bill gets eviction notice

A state bill that could have opened Florida Keys residential neighborhoods to vacation rentals with few restrictions apparently ran out of gas in Tallahassee.
The bill, SB 1400 sponsored by state Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota County), seems unlikely to emerge from committee hearings in the Florida Legislature, now focused on money issues before its March 9 adjournment.
“It was very dramatic for a while, moving along in the Senate. Then it stalled,” said Lisa Tennyson, Monroe County legislative liaison. “Some homeowners and [online rental agency] Airbnb were behind it. Local governments hate it.”
If passed, the bill would have eliminated most restrictions on commercially renting out homes statewide, even in counties and cities that adopted vacation-rental rules before 2011.
In unincorporated Monroe County and Islamorada, rentals generally are allowed for no shorter than 28 days. In Key West, it’s 30 days. In Marathon and Key Colony Beach, it’s seven days. And in Layton, it’s 90 days. The rules provide that they collect taxes and have appropriate licensing.
Steube’s bill was one of several private-property initiatives he filed, some of which would have pre-empted local government regulations. Even he acknowledged to reporters this week that his vacation-rental effort likely was doomed.
In the Florida House, a lawmaker introduced a bill that would require that any vacation-rental landlord check vacationers to ensure none are convicted sex offenders. If so, neighbors would have to be notified.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments