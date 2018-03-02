Middle Keys road projects keep going on... and on... and on...

It’s best to avoid the U.S. 1 area of mile marker 49 at lunchtime, when southbound traffic backs up for about half a mile as the two lanes converge into one because of construction.
Road projects on both sides of the highway there have been clogging lanes since late last year. One week, a line of cars in the northbound lane extended for a mile or so south all the way onto the Seven Mile Bridge.
One person described it as a “lane closure frenzy,” but there is an end in sight.
The Florida Department of Transportation and city’s road project, extending from 33rd Street to 37th Street, should be done by the end of this month, according to DOTs public information specialist Paulette Summers.
She said daytime lane closures will continue this week to accommodate curb and gutter installations and nighttime paving will start this week.
The road is being repaved and widened to add a two-way center turning lane near the four-way intersection at 33rd Street and to the east near 35th Street. Outside lanes are being widened for bike travel and a new sidewalk has been added on the bayside stretch near 33rd Street.
Summers said there will be nighttime traffic shifts and single lane closures from Sunday to Thursday this week between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to pave the road.
The three-way traffic light at U.S. 1 and 33rd Street will eventually be changed to a four-way light with an entrance to Fishermen’s Community Hospital added. Currently, the entrance and exit to the hospital are to the east and west of the traffic light.
