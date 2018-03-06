2 now running for Romero’s Key West commission seat

A native Key Wester has filed the paperwork to run for the City Commission District 5 seat, which the incumbent Margaret Romero is leaving this year so she can run for mayor.
Wally Moore, 52, says affordable and workforce housing, plus retaining local workers, is the island’s number one priority.
“I know that’s everybody’s thing, but it’s the truth, We got to do something about it.” Moore said. ““The week before last, I had two guys in two days come in and tell me, ‘Wally, I got to leave, I can’t afford to live here.’”
Moore graduated from Mary Immaculate High School in 1983 and attended Florida Keys Community College where he studied marine propulsion.
Today, he is the transportation director for the Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica base.
“I’ve been turning wrenches since I got out of high school,” he said.
Moore is running against Mary Lou Hoover in the race, which is nonpartisan and voted on by district. The job pays $20,000 a year, all of which Moore says he will donate monthly to a different nonprofit.
Moore, making his first run for public office, sits on the city’s new parking and alternative transportation board and said the city has many issues to deal with, depicting himself as a locals’ candidate.
“Tourism is the mainstay of Key West,” Moore said. “I want to do more for those that are here 365 days a year.”
