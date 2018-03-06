Checkout is Sunday for FEMA hotel stays

In the six months following Hurricane Irma, which damaged or destroyed about 1,179 structures Keyswide, not including trailers, the number of households in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s temporary lodging program has dwindled.
Still, as of this week, 115 Monroe County households are still living in hotels, down from an initial tally of about 2,700 in late October. In the Keys, more than 6,000 families were eligible for hotel rooms as temporary shelter, John Mills, a FEMA spokesman, has said, but only a fraction actually checked in.
The 115 households comprise 232 individuals, FEMA representative Debra Young said Tuesday. Those families must check out of their rooms Sunday.
After the first 28-day period of assistance was granted by FEMA in September, there were five extensions lasting through this month.
Statewide, 1,124 households are still living in hotels, while 27,303 households have taken part in the hotel program throughout Florida. To date, more than 26,000 have found longer-term housing and moved on with recovery from the Category 4 storm, Young said.
Young did not say which hotels are still housing people in the Keys.
The cost for the program statwide has been over $110 million, with a federal share of 75 percent and the state paying the rest.
Households can call 2-1-1 if they have unmet housing needs and need help with their permanent housing plans.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments