Crumbling dumps or historical gems?

When he looks at the dilapidated former Keys Energy Services plant, which dates back to 1884, Key West architect David Salay sees an opportunity to preserve the island’s history along with a vision of its future.
There is no reason, he says, for the city to follow through on a staff member’s recommendation to demolish two of the four buildings.
“These buildings have an incredible history as Key West’s and Florida’s first electrical generating plants,” he said. “The demolition of these buildings shows a lack of leadership by the city. The city should set an example for preservation. These buildings are easily restorable.”
Renovations could turn the brick buildings at 100 Angela and Geraldine streets in Bahama Village into loft apartments, office space or affordable housing or a combination, Salay says.
Salay, among other locals, are protesting a recommendation by Chief Building Official Ronald Wampler to demolish the two buildings, deeming them unsafe.
In a 6-0 vote Tuesday, city commissioners agreed to have the Historic Architectural Review Commission take up the matter and report back with recommendations. No one from the public rose to support demolition.
“We have a responsibility to the past and the present to do the right thing, which is how do we make this preservation possible,” said Richard Tallmadge.
“These buildings can be preserved and used for the benefit of the local community and tourists alike while being income generators,” said Michael Gieda, executive director of the Key West Art and Historical Society.
Gieda questioned whether the city’s proposal for demolition was done with transparency since it didn’t first go to HARC before issuing a recommendation to the commission. So did Salay. City Manager Jim Scholl said the city followed its procedures.
“We’ll save as much of it as we can,” he said.
“Even if legally allowable, they should not circumvent their own HARC board,” Salay said.
“Shame on the city and shame on Keys Energy for letting the buildings for letting those buildings get to the state that they got to,” said City Commissioner Margaret Romero. “It is historic, at a national level.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments