Lower Keys housing complex closer to start

Work on one of the largest workforce-housing developments in the Lower Keys possibly could start by summer after a recent series of approvals.
The Quarry Apartments, a 208-unit rental complex planned off mile marker 9.5, may be able to break ground in mid-May, project agent Bart Smith said via email Friday.
“Building permits are going in shortly [and] will take about 45 days for county to review, hopefully,” Smith said. “Fingers crossed.”
Financing also must be finalized.
Monroe County Planning Commission members on Feb. 26 unanimously approved a major conditional-use permit for the property, on gulfside land bordering a former borrow pit.
“Everything is in place for this to proceed as a residential development,” Smith said at the meeting in Marathon.
Planning commissioners added conditions to the permit, including a requirement that no certificates of occupancy can be issued until the developers create an access road that keeps project residents’ traffic off Barcelona Drive and other streets through Big Coppitt neighborhoods. Some work vehicles may use the the roads during construction.
Another condition imposed requires confirmation that none of the upland land for the $41 million complex currently lies within the federal Coastal Barriers Resources System area. Land in the CBRS cannot qualify for federal flood insurance.
Smith said the upland development site lies outside the coastal-barrier boundary. The Great White Heron National Wildlife Refuge may cover some areas, he said, but refuge rules do not extend to privately owned property.
In public comment, Jan Edelstein of Cudjoe Key asked the planners to require a detailed Quarry Apartments outdoor-lighting plan so neighbors will not find themselves “defenseless against unnecessarily bright lighting.”
Commissioners said Edelstein’s photos of brightly lit commercial areas will not be replicated at the residential complex.
“I’m not hearing about it from neighbors,” Commissioner Beth Ramsay-Vickrey said. “I don’t foresee an issue with lighting.”
Lower Keys residents Bill Hunter and Joyce Newman asked commissioners to ensure that proposed U.S. 1 access from The Quarry not create dangerous traffic conditions.
As proposed, the Quarry Apartments would have nine buildings with mostly two- and one-bedroom apartments. Sixteen units would have three bedrooms. Regulated rents would range from under $600 monthly to $2,400, depending on size and resident income.
