Motorcycle rider killed in U.S. 1 crash Sunday

A Big Pine Key man died in a crash Sunday night while riding his motorcycle on U.S. 1, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
James Wade Dillinger, 49, was on a 2012 Yamaha headed southbound at mile marker 31 at about 7:50 p.m. when he swerved to the left into the northbound turn lane where an SUV was, FHP said. The front of his cycle struck the front left of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson driven by Raveh Underwood, 24, of Summerland Key.
Dillinger was thrown off the motorcycle and struck the ground. He was taken to Fisherman’s Comunity Hospital in Marathon, where he died.
“The driver was not wearing a helmet,” according to the FHP.
Traffic on U.S. 1 was blocked for about one hour for the investigation, however, traffic was diverted onto Avenue A around the scene.
This fatality brings the number of people killed in traffic crashes this year in Monroe County handled by the FHP to six. On March 5, four Spanish tourists were killed in a horrific crash near mile marker 80.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments