Book it, done? County may sign on the dotted line for a new library

A new Marathon building to hold the books goes to a Monroe County Commission vote on March 21.
A contract to replace the Marathon library and the Monroe County School District’s adult-education center, both around mile marker 49 and generally across U.S. 1 from each other, will be reviewed when commissioners convene at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center on Key Largo.
Burke Construction, a Doral company with an office in Key West, submitted the low bid of $5.79 million for the 17,000-square-foot building, to be built near Stanley Switlik Elementary School on the gulfside of U.S. 1. The other four bids ranged from $5.82 million to $6.47 million.
In another library project, commissioners will consider a $34,724 contract to make repairs to the Big Pine Key library in the Winn-Dixie plaza after a mold-removal effort in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Several other mold-related projects for county-owned buildings are on the commission’s agenda.
In other issues for the March 21 meeting:
▪ Possible new zoning categories could be created for residential lots purchased by the county to limit development under the rate-of-growth-ordinance.
“Unlike conservation lots acquired by the Land Authority for environmental preservation purposes, density-reduction lots [or] parcels have little to no conservation value,” a county report says. “Many are located in developed neighborhoods so questions about future county uses of these parcels are of concern to nearby property owners.”
The acquired lots that are stripped of development rights could be sold to neighboring landowners for non-residential use, or converted to a neighborhood pocket park, the report suggests.
▪ The railroad caboose that once housed the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce could get a new tenant.
The Matecumbe Historical Trust has asked to take over a lease for the state-owned property where the caboose is located. The 1995 lease signed by Monroe County on behalf of the Islamorada chamber still has more than six years to run.
The caboose site, owned by the state Department of Transportation, must be “used solely for the purposes of a historical museum, rest station and parking facilities” under the lease agreement.
DOT officials are reviewing its records. County commissioners will be asked to provide direction on a possible transfer.
