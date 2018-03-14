2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

More Videos

A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy. A statement from the Naval Air Force Atlantic region said the two aviators were conducting a training flight in a F/A-18F Super Hornet at the time of the crash. The incident is being investigated by the Navy.
White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

The U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program for decades has deployed bottlenose dolphins to search for underwater mines and enemy divers. Four female dolphins are visiting Naval Air Station Key West this month for training. The Navy showed off its dolphins Tuesday to the local press.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time).

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

Biscayne Bay terrorism training, Miami Dade SWAT and federal agents on the Biscayne Lady vessel. This is a drill. Reporter, Keynoter and Flkeysnews.com are the only media on the boat. Video by David Goodhue, July 6, 2016.

The community came out in force for the 41st annual Key Largo 4th of July parade sponsored by the Reporter and the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce.

Norberto Orellana is heading to medical school after excelling at School for Advanced Studies -- despite homelessness and medical problems that required several surgeries. His classmates didn't learn about his personal hardships until Norberto decided to do a TED Talk.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two car thieves. One suspect, who the victim described as being pregnant, wore a white tank top and jeans. She had blond micro braids. The other suspect had on a flower-print blouse and jeans and had black hair in a straight cropped cut.