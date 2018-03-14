2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy. A statement from the Naval Air Force Atlantic region said the two aviators were conducting a training flight in a F/A-18F Super Hornet at the time of the crash. The incident is being investigated by the Navy.
