Key West to spend nearly $2M on renovations to city marina

Key West city staff says the City Marina at Garrison Bight is in dire need of a new bathhouse and dockmaster office, a project that will cost nearly $2 million.
Instead of having the bathhouse for transient dock renters rebuilt alone, the project will create one spot for both the restrooms and showers and the dockmaster office, which is currently a trailer
“The space is small with no public restrooms and lacks adequate storage and work space,” Karen Olson, deputy director of Port and Marine Services, wrote in a memo to City Manager Jim Scholl. “A combined use facility will provide a modern transient facility with toilet facilities, showers, laundry, dockmaster offices, storage, work space and public restrooms.”
The current bath house at the New Town marina, 1801 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is substandard, Olson added, even though it has gone through renovations in the past.
Pedro Falcon Contractors Inc submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1,917,953, with D.L. Porter close behind.
Commissioners meet Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St., starting at 6 p.m. with the item on their agenda.
The city has $1.6 budgeted for the new marina complex, including up to $360,947 in reimbursement through a federal program. About $200,000 will be transferred from other budgeted projects, Olson wrote, while the remaining $41,550 shortfall will come from the next fiscal year’s budget since construction will stretch into that year.
