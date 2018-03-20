Key West man killed in crash on Stock Island

A 51-year-old Key West man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Stock Island involving a forklift and a broken-down car.
The crash happened on 5th Avenue just south of Shrimp Road at about 8:24 a.m.
Gerald Don Cameron was helping the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer move the SUV with a forklift when a 2016 Nissan Rogue headed northbound struck him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Cameron was crushed in between the two vehicles, the FHP report states.
He was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Hospital after his arrival. Charges are pending, FHP said.
The Rogue, driven by Lieter Morales Gallardo, 29, of Key West, never appeared to slow down or brake before striking Cameron, police said.
Gallardo had three toddlers in the Rogue at the time.
Cameron was helping Benjamin Scott Feicht, 27, who had the inoperable Ford Explorer, move the Explorer from the parking lot of R & R Diesel, 5509 5th Ave. with a forklift connected to the SUV’s rear bumper by a cargo/utility strap.
Cameron ran the forklift while Feicht steered the Explorer, getting the SUV into the northbound lane of 5th Avenue. Cameron got out to untie the strap from the SUV’s rear bumper so they could tow it to another location by the front bumper.
As he bent over, the Rogue struck him.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments