Key West students help organize local ‘March For Our Lives’

At 17, Zoe Jackson isn’t afraid to voice her outrage over school shootings, particularly the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead on Feb. 14.
“If you don’t get out there and do something, you’re never going to make a change,” said Jackson, a senior at Key West High School and one of the organizers of Saturday’s March For Our Lives.
The march participants will gather at noon outside the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St., and end up at Mallory Square to hold a rally that will include speakers and music performances.
While others are participating, it’s local students like Jackson behind the Key West march.
“It’s all the students,” said Natalia Duke of the Women’s March Florida Keys chapter. “This is them taking the lead. They’ve been doing a great job.”
The march is a localized version of the one planned for Washington, D.C., when activists will take to the streets in response to the Parkland massacre. The national movement says the event is “to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings.”
“It’s definitely a hot-button issue,” Jackson said of one of the nation’s most divisive issues concerning gun rights. “It really is important to get out there and do what you think is right.”
Jackson favors more regulations on who is able to purchase a firearm and how much ammunition is able to be purchased at one time. “A lot more regulation,” she said, adding mental health must be a factor in determining who can buy a gun.
Jackson plans to study political science and international relations when she enters Barnard College in New York this fall. She calls the march a non-political event and says it is about school safety.
“It’s a human right issue,” she said. “It’s not really a Republican versus Democrat or anything. It’s a people issue.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments