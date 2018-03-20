2 drop out of city mayoral race

Two Key West mayoral candidates have ended their campaigns, both citing the same political figure in this year’s race as the reason.
Kate Miano, who owns the Gardens Hotel, on Monday said she is withdrawing from the mayor’s race, throwing her support behind former City Commissioner Teri Johnston, who entered the race earlier this month.
“Teri Johnston and I have nearly identical views on the problems and solutions facing Key West,” Miano said in a prepared statement. “I will therefore be lending my support to Teri and her campaign.”
Last week, Mark Songer, an activist with the environmental group Last Stand, dropped his campaign.
“My conversation with Teri Johnston was a factor,” Songer said Monday.
In a statement, Songer said, “My goal in running was to do the best for the future of Key West and focus on planning to mitigate the impacts of sea-level rise and climate change. Additional candidates who share this priority have entered the race.”
The primary is Aug. 28. If a runoff is needed, it will be held Nov. 6.
With Miano and Songer leaving the mayoral race, 10 candidates remain trying to succeed Mayor Craig Cates, including City Commissioner Margaret Romero, who has said she plans to run but hasn’t filed the paperwork with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
The rest are gadfly Sloan Bashinsky, minister Randy Becker, Rick Brown, ferry boat supervisor Bill Foley, Robert Goodreau, restaurant owner Danny Hughes, drag queen and airlines employee Mitchell Jones and real estate broker Darrin Smith.
Qualifying for county and city races is set for the week of June 18. Cates is term-limited, having been first elected in 2009.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
