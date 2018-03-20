New Mosquito Control quarters are almost ready for move-in

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District’s new Lower Keys campus is slowly rising after being slowed due to Hurricane Irma.
It’s been almost two years since the Mosquito Control Board began talking about its new $2.84 million garage and chemical room, and trailers for employees at $155,000. The site is 18 Aquamarine Drive on Big Coppitt Key,
A handful of employees will work out of the new trailers while the rest, a little more than 30, are field inspectors. They’ll be able to work in the trailers before the start of hurricane season this year, which starts June 1. That’s what Biltmore Construction manager Bill Sprague told commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.
The district’s lease of a Key West city-owned building on Stock Island was extended through the end of May due to delays caused by Hurricane Irma. The lease will not be renewed after that, which is the reason for the new buildings.
“We’re going to make that deadline and then some, that’s really all we were hoping for,” said district Director Andrea Leal.
Grant
Leal told commissioners the Mosquito Control District has received a grant of $325,000 from the state Department of Health to be used by June.
It cannot be used for trucks or personnel, but will go toward equipment, traps and larvicides, Leal said.
“We’ve got traps that need to be replaced this year and we can use these funds for that as well,” she said.
Leal also reminded the community the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency opened its month-long public comment period on the possible release of genetically modified mosquitoes by British biotech company Oxitec, which submitted an application with the EPA in December. The EPA has until July to make a decision on whether it will issue an experimental-use permit for a trial in the Keys.
“It’s not to gauge public support of it specifically. It’s to see if there’s anything out there from the scientific community, published or otherwise, so they can see if there’s something out there they haven’t thought of before,” Leal said.
Oxitec wants to release its male mosquitoes that are reared with a self-limiting gene. So when the males, which don’t bite, are released into the wild to mate with wild females, the gene is passed on and the offspring never survive to adulthood, according to product development manager Dr. Derric Nimmo.
The comment period ends April 9. To submit a comment go to www.regulations.gov. The ID number is EPA-HQ-OPP-2017-0756.
