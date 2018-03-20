Local vacation-rental rules still stand as state effort to relax regs fail

Owners of unapproved vacation rental units in the Florida Keys got no break from state lawmakers in the recently completed session of the Florida Legislature. They had hoped for looser regulations but those didn’t come.
Bills seeking to overturn most of the regulations on vacation rentals — homes or condominiums in residential areas rented out for short periods — stalled in the final days of the 2018 legislative session.
That means Monroe County’s tax collector and code-compliance offers will continue seeking out vacation rental properties that have not been properly permitted or not paying required sales taxes.
Representatives of Airbnb, one of the world’s top booking sites for short-term rentals of private residences, have said the company has more than 300 “hosts” in the Keys who use the online site to advertise and book reservations for stays in private homes, apartments, cabins and docked boats.
In January, the Monroe County Attorney’s Office prosecuted 17 vacation-rental cases before a special magistrate. Two cases were continued but the remaining 15 were found in violation. Fines totaling $89,050 were imposed.
Of the 23 cases pursued in February, 18 resulted in findings of violation for total fines of $157,800.
Monroe County Tax Collector Danise Henriquez’s office has launched its own online search for unapproved vacation rentals.
Within the last year, the office launched 161 cases against advertised vacation rentals not registered or paying taxes. So far, 101 cases were closed with collected back payments of $187,865. Another $282,075 in back taxes are pending.
Code fines in a three-year period amounted to $280,273, said auditor Ashley Knowles of the Tax Collector’s Office.
County and municipal officials say vacation rentals are commercial operations that should not take place in most Florida Keys residential neighborhoods. Using units for short-terms visitors also deprives local residents of housing they can afford, they say.
In unincorporated Monroe County and Islamorada, rentals generally are allowed for no shorter than 28 days. In Key West, it’s 30 days. In Marathon and Key Colony Beach, it’s seven days. And in Layton, it’s 90 days. The rules provide that they collect taxes and have appropriate licensing.
