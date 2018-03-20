Board of Irma-damaged condo community: Let’s elevate in our rebuild

Since Hurricane Irma hit in September, not much is different appearance-wise at the 126-unit property of the Ocean Isles Fishing Village in Marathon. But that might be changing.
Doors and windows remain open in some of the units, like the insides are still drying out from the rain and ocean water that swept through during the Category 4 storm.
Ocean Isles is at mile marker 53 oceanside, tucked behind a plaza. All of the peach-colored concrete units are still standing, but if the homeowners plan on being insured down the road, the units will have to be knocked down and rebuilt above ground level.
“At this point, the [Coral Isles] board has now voted to elevate the structures,” said City Planner George Garrett. “They’re trying to make it work.”
A city letter sent in November addressed to the Ocean Isles Fishing Village board said that in order to meet National Flood Insurance Program standards, all units will have to be raised above the base flood elevation. Most of the studio units are second homes and prior to the storm, there were only a handful of people living in the apartments.
Ocean Isles has been hit by three hurricanes in the last 19 years, which will make it difficult to find insurance if the apartments remain where they are.
“If you reconstruct at ground level, you’re going to be hit with an insurance bill that will make your nose bleed,” said David Paul Horan, attorney for the board, adding that by law, the condo association has to have an insurance policy for the entire property. There cannot be individual insurance.
Garrett said a permit has not yet been issued for the demolition of the buildings.
