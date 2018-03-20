FEMA rebuild program for Keys homes ends March 31

Home repairs in the wake of Hurricane Irma can seem never-ending.
But with a little help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program, known as STEP, 81 homes in Monroe County have been deemed habitable again.
STEP was a $10 million grant program in the Keys providing up to $20,000 in repairs to primary homes damaged but not destroyed by the Sept. 10 storm. Final repairs are set to be done by March 31, said county spokeswoman Cammy Clark.
“Another 51 homes are under construction, for a total of 132 expected completed homes throughout the county by March 30,” she said.
The purpose of the rapid-repair program was to enable eligible individuals or families to take shelter in their homes while they were being rebuilt.
The majority of homes were repaired on Big Pine Key and in Marathon, followed by Cudjoe and Summerland keys. STEP was available for disaster-damaged, single-family, owner-occupied residential properties including duplexes, townhomes, modular homes and permanently placed mobile homes.
STEP is the second FEMA program to end this month.
March 11 was the checkout date for 115 Monroe households living in hotels through FEMA’s temporary lodging program. The 115 households comprised 232 people and those families had to check out of the rooms they were living in since the storm.
The cost for the hotel program statewide has been more than $110 million, with a federal share of 75 percent and the state paying the rest.
