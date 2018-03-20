2 Keys authors win state book awards from FSU

Key West writer Arlo Haskell and part-time Marathon resident Rod Philbrick have won 2017 Florida Book Awards, Florida State University has announced.
Haskell’s debut work of nonfiction, “The Jews of Key West: Smugglers, Cigar-Makers, & Revolutionaries (1823-1969),” will receive the Phillip and Dana Zimmerman Gold Medal for Florida Nonfiction and a $500 cash prize at the annual awards banquet in the state capital next month.
Born on Big Coppitt Key in 1977 and a graduate of Key West High School, Haskell is the executive director of the Key West Literary Seminar.
In the Older Children’s Literature category, Philbrick won bronze for “Who Killed Darius Drake?” (Scholastic).
From goodreads.com: Arthur “Bash Man” is the school thug, paid with candy to bully and threaten other students. When genius orphan Darius Drake employs Arthur to help him discover the origin of a suspicious threat, written in blood, they uncover a mystery that involves Darius’ estranged grandfather, who was imprisoned for forging evidence in a search for a long-lost diamond necklace worth millions.
“The boys make the dangerous decision to search for the jewels themselves — and in the process, they discover that the car crash that killed Darius’ parents was not an accident at all. Who will be next?”
Philbrick, who splits his time between Marathon and Maine, also penned “Freak the Mighty,” which was made into the feature film “The Mighty” starring Sharon Stone.
Established in 2006, the Florida Book Awards celebrate the best Florida literature. Authors must be full-time Florida residents, except in the Florida nonfiction and visual arts categories, where the subject matter must focus on Florida.
The winning Florida Book Award authors from across the state will be honored at the Abitz Family Dinner, the annual awards banquet April 12 at Mission San Luis in Tallahassee. The public is invited to attend.
