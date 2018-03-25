Marathon High closed Friday after water-main break

Hundreds of homes in the area of Sombrero Beach Road and Sombrero Boulevard in Marathon were without water for a few hours Thursday after a 12-inch water main broke.
Marathon Middle and High School students were sent home early Thursday and school was canceled Friday due to a valve problem at the school, according to Julie Cheon, public information officer for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
“It was a substantial leak,” she said of the break, which happened about a quarter of a mile from the school. “The repair was done around 4:30 p.m. and everyone had water again around 5:30, but the school is a separate issue.”
What’s called a reduced pressure zone valve, or RPZ, on campus had to be repaired Friday, which was the reason for classes being canceled.
“When they energized the main, we ended up with a failure on our end of the main and we’re working on fixing the back-flow preventer valve,” Pat Lefere, executive director of operations and planning for the Monroe County School District, said of the RPZ Friday. “It’s not completely uncommon when you have a break and turn it all back on. Valves upstream can sometimes fail.”
“RPZs don’t let back flow from the school come back into our water system,” Cheon said, adding there was a boil-water notice for a few businesses in the area but not for homes.
The main break was repaired and the general public doesn’t have to boil water, she said.
