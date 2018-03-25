DOH: There is still time to get a flu shot

Cases of the flu are going down locally and nationwide, but don’t let your guard down yet.
Nearly five months into flu season, levels continue to decrease, according to the state Department of Health. The first week of February was when influenza activity peaked in Florida.
Despite the decrease, reported levels across the state last week were similar to peak activity observed during the 2016-17 season, indicating this season is not over yet, says the DOH website.
Monroe is in a group with 14 other counties reporting between three and four flu outbreaks (though numbers of flu victims weren’t available for each outbreak) since flu season began late last year, according to the DOH, and there has been “moderate” flu activity countywide compared to other counties with mild and elevated activity.
Nursing homes, long-term care facilities and schools have been the most common settings for flu outbreaks.
Still, there are a few weeks of flu activity to come, which is why the county Health Department is urging residents there is still time to get a flu shot. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu.
“The flu vaccine is safe and recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women,” spokeswoman Alison Kerr said.
The Mayo Clinic warns influenza may at first seem like a common cold but worse, and it’s different than stomach flu, which causes diarrhea and vomiting. Watch out for a fever over 100; aching muscles in your back, arms and legs; chills and sweats; headache; dry, persistent cough; fatigue; nasal congestion; and a sore throat.
Visit the DOH website to find a flu shot clinic near you. Health Department vaccines can be obtained by appointment at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Key West, call (305) 809-5680; the Ruth Ivins Center for Public Health,3333 Overseas Highway, Marathon, call (305) 289-2708; and the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, Tavernier, call (305) 853-7400.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
