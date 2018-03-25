Home Depot burglar spared prison

A Key West burglar who helped himself to expensive tools at the local Home Depot a day before Hurricane Irma struck avoided prison time this week, even though he pleaded guilty without any deal on the table.
Ramon Reyes, 33, was sentenced to 364 days in jail. He gets credit for the nearly five months he’s served, plus five years of probation for the crimes he committed while most of the island was evacuating for Irma, which struck Sept. 10.
Prosecutors had asked for three years in prison, but Judge Mark Jones took it easy on Reyes, who has a prior conviction for possession of cocaine, and ordered him to participate in an in-house jail drug program and the Offender Re-entry Program.
Reyes had been charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance during a state of emergency, grand theft and two misdmeanor counts of property damage.
He stole about $1,200 worth of tools, including three combination drill kits. One kit ran for $499.
“Police under very trying circumstances worked very hard n this case,” said Assistant State Attorney Patrick Flanigan.
On Sept. 9, Reyes entered the Home Depot, 2811 N. Roosevelt Blvd., twice during the daytime through the back door. Each time, he was gone before officers arrived.
Security camera video, however, captured the burglar and Officer Kuniko Keohane recognized him as Reyes, who had been caught months prior sleeping in his car on Government Road, according to the incident report.
Reyes was arrested Oct. 9.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments