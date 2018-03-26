South Dade landfill fire under investigation

A large landfill fire made for some smokey conditions throughout southern Miami-Dade County starting in the early morning hours of Sunday that were still noticeable late into Monday afternoon.
The fire at the South Dade Solid Waste Landfill started around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and its cause is still under investigation, said Gayle Love, spokeswoman for the Department of Solid Waste Management.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue contained the blaze Sunday afternoon, but because of dry, windy conditions, it continued to flare up again throughout the day and into Monday, Love said.
A large plume of smoke could be seen from as far south as Florida City, about 10 miles away.
“It’s smoldering, so you’re going to get smoke,” Love said.
Firefighters planned to dump lime rock on the remnants of the fire late Monday afternoon “to smother it,” Love said.
“Hopefully, that puts it out completely,” she said.
There was no information about exactly how much of the landfill, located at 23707 SW 97th Avenue, by the Black Point Park & Marina, was burning during the peak of the fire, Love said, adding that at no point were any nearby structures in danger.
It was also not clear whether thick smoke seen and smelled as far south into the Florida Keys as the City of Marathon in the Middle Keys Monday morning was from the landfill fire.
Comments