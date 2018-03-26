This Coast Guard member got drunk on Duval. Then he helped himself to a stranger’s swimming pool

A drunken U.S. Coast Guard member got so sloshed over the weekend he took a dip in a private pool thinking it was a hotel, according to Key West police.
The 21-year-old was arrested Monday on felony burglary charges after being caught on the home’s security camera stumbling around the pool at 9 Nassau Lane in Old Town.
He left his shoes, socks and wallet, which contained his Coast Guard ID, at the pool after entering the property through the front gate and then through a carport at about 4 a.m. Saturday. He can be seen on the infrared security footage repeatedly trying to open doors and windows on the back of the house.
Property owner Alexander Ristl told police he wants to press charges.
Police found the man on Monday at the Coast Guard base at 100 Trumbo Road and he told them he had lost his belongings “somewhere on Eaton Street,” and only remembers climbing something after a night of drinking at Fat Tuesday, 305 Duval St.
When told he was at a private home and not a guest house or hotel, he became visibly upset, police said.
He “put his hands over his face, hung his head and began apologizing,” wrote Officer Tiffany Mitchell.
He also said he has a previous alcohol-related incident on his record and this one would lead to his dismissal from the Coast Guard.
At 4:50 p.m. Monday, he remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center.
Orozco is assigned to the Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation team.
