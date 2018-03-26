Key West leaders will ask once again for more use of the Navy’s harbor

The city of Key West could spend up to $25,000 on lawyers to ask the U.S. Navy the same old question: Can Key West have more access to the harbor at the Truman Waterfront.
The Navy has said no since 2013 when it closed the harbor to the public for training exercises.
But city leaders say there’s no harm in hiring an outside law firm to talk with Navy officials about possibly working out a way to share the harbor more frequently. In 2016, they agreed to hire Gray Robinson to represent the city in the matter, at a cost of $675 per hour and a cap of $25,000.
This month, the city commission renewed its decision to ask the Navy for more time on the water.
The Navy already allows cruise ships to dock at its Outer Mole Pier and races like the annual powerboat races and sailing championships.
“There’s plenty of room and time for this because as I understand, the Navy only uses the harbor three days or less a month to train divers,” said City Commissioner Richard Payne, who has been pressing for more harbor access. “There’s plenty of time in there for us to have events for the community.”
Key West could use the harbor for fishing tournaments, sailing regattas and maybe a nautical flea market, Payne says.
On March 20, the commission voted 6-1 to continue asking the Navy for more water time.
City Commissioner Margaret Romero was the lone dissenter.
“We have been told consistently no,” she said. “Why are we going to antagonize the hand that feeds us?”
“It simply says, can we have a discussion?” City Commissioner Sam Kaufman said. “Why would we not want to ask?”
One local says the commission is wasting its time.
“It’s time to abandon this issue and move onto more pressing issues,” said resident Tom Milone. “The Navy says the harbor is closed for national security reasons and training needs. We need to simply take them at their word.”
