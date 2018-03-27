Suspect in Dairy Queen armed robbery arrested in Miami-Dade this week

One of two men suspected of robbing the Dairy Queen in Tavernier at gunpoint last summer was arrested in Miami-Dade County this week and taken to jail in the Keys.
Raheim Whitney, 21, was booked into Monroe County jail Monday on armed robbery, armed burglary and kidnapping charges. He’s being held on a bond of $270,000.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators say he and another man held up the mile marker 92.7 Dairy Queen around 10:23 p.m. Aug. 23, taking around $2,000 in cash.
The robbers, dressed all in black with their faces covered and brandishing handguns, made four employees lie on the floor of the restaurant. They took one employee to the back office to empty the safe, according to a police report from the time.
“The two suspects took all the employee’s cell phones with them when they left in an unknown direction,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a statement Tuesday.
The other suspect has not been caught. Both robbers were described as being between 18 and 24 years old.
The circumstances of Whitney’s arrest in Miami-Dade were not immediately clear. According to Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Court records, he was arrested there on a “parks violation” on Nov. 6.
He was sentenced to a year in Miami-Dade County jail and four years probation in June 2014 for armed robbery and grand theft auto, according to court records.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s website lists Whitney’s occupation as security in Islamorada. He lives in Homestead.
Anyone with additional information about this crime should contact the Sheriff's Office at 305-853-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
