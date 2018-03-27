Marathon man ripped off his grandma’s bank account, police say

A 27-year-old Marathon man was arrested Tuesday after police said he helped himself to more than $7,000 of his grandmother’s money from her bank account.
Zachary Joseph Sims faces 22 counts of felony fraud on a victim 60 years or older, 16 felony counts of grand theft and six misdemeanor counts of theft.
Sims allegedly incrementally siphoned money from the account by making 22 transfers of $100 to $500 between Sept. 21 and Feb. 5 to an account in his name.
His grandmother, 74, told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 12 that her bank had told her someone had tampered with her account.
The thief entered her bank account information and transferred her money onto a personal credit card from Bank of America. The total taken was $7,201.51.
“She does wish to press charges,” according to the arrest report.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
