City of Marathon officials say new, higher, permit fee schedule will simplify the rebuilding process

A toppled gumbo limbo tree is partially buried in sand on Sombrero Beach a few days after Hurricane Irma landed in the Florida Keys in September. The city of Marathon in the Middle Keys was hit hard by the Category 4 storm, and city officials introduced a new building permit fee schedule Tuesday, March 27, they say will make rebuilding quicker and less confusing. Photo by David Goodhue/dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com