Sen. Marco Rubio to visit Marathon for roundtable discussion

Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio will host a roundtable discussion in Marathon about ongoing Hurricane Irma-related issues and other community concerns on Wednesday, April 4 starting at 12:30 p.m., according to the county spokeswoman.
The event will be held at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway, on the second floor.
More than one member of the Monroe County Commission may attend and speak on various issues that might also come before the Board of County Commissioners for a vote at a later date, said county spokeswoman Cammy Clark.
