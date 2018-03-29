Trial shuts down after jurors walk past weapon before it was submitted into evidence

An early morning dispute almost three years ago between an airline pilot and a group of fishermen catching bait behind the pilot’s waterfront house ended with the pilot pointing a long gun that shoots plastic pellets at the anglers, who told police they thought the target-practice weapon was a real military-type assault rifle.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not arrest Daniel Triboletti, 56, that morning, Sept. 25, 2015, and investigating deputies told the boat captain, Paul Varney, that he would have to contact the State Attorney’s Office if he wanted to pursue charges. One of the deputies, Larry O’Neill, stated in his report that the Airsoft rifle was “clearly marked at the end with an orange tip” that in his opinion should have been visible from the water.
Varney pursued charges with the State Attorney’s Office and the case has been mired in the court system ever since.
Triboletti’s trial for improper exhibition of a weapon and making threats to do violence finally began Thursday morning , but abruptly ended when jurors were led into the courtroom at the Plantation Key courthouse while the weapon was resting on Assistant State Attorney Taylor Loe’s desk before it was submitted into evidence.
Loe and defense attorney Rayme Suarez were talking with witnesses at separate sides of the courtroom, and neither noticed the six jurors enter the room, nor did they notice a county clerk place the weapon on Loe’s table.
“In the span of five minutes, this trial without a verdict went out the window,” Loe told Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton.
Hamilton sided with Loe, agreeing that the trial should be continued with a new jury, which has been tentatively placed on the May court calendar, but she said it was unfair to blame the court deputies and the clerks
“It’s not about blame, it’s about the circumstances that happened,” Hamilton said.
According to reports from the State Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, four men on a 33-foot Contender fishing boat were casting a net for bait in a basin behind Triboletti’s home on Fontaine Drive, off mile marker 90 on the ocean side of U.S. 1. Triboletti either asked the men to leave, or demanded they do so — depending on who was asked.
Triboletti told investigators the boat was in the same area thieves were stealing lower units from boat engines.
Nevertheless, the boat did not leave, and the men on the boat yelled expletives at Triboletti and made “hand gestures” toward him.
Triboletti went into his house and emerged with an iPad and filmed the men. Deputy Caridad Bellon wrote in her report that she saw the video, and it showed the men — Varney, his son, David Cox, Tyler Valles and James Gunther — on the boat yelling at Triboletti, giving him the middle finger and throwing “something” at him.
Triboletti said the boat came closer to his property and he felt threatened. The only weapon he owned was his son’s Airsoft gun, which is shaped like an AR-15-type rifle, but with an orange tip. He pointed it toward the vessel, but told police he did not fire the weapon.
Varney and the other men on the boat said they heard low-sounding pops and they ducked down, thinking Triboletti was firing a real AR-type rifle at them.
Comments