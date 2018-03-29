Key West leaders want you to get your RVs off the front lawn

Key West may need to do some permanent spring cleaning when it comes to recreational vehicles or campers parked in front yards.
Parking them outside the entrances to houses adds up to “visual clutter,” according to a proposed law, which states this is not about any RVs or campers being used as temporary housing due to Hurricane Irma.
The law would apply to unoccupied RVs and campers and demand they be parked in side or backyards. Right now, the vehicles are parked in front spots highly visible from the street which is “affecting the use and enjoyment of surrounding property owners and property values,” the proposed ordinance states.
RVs and campers must either go under a carport or other “enclosed structure,” or else be put behind landscaping or fences, the proposal says. If passed, the law would put the single-family and medium density residential districts in line with the rest of Key West when it comes to storing the vehicles.
City commissioners will consider approving the law at their April 3 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
It sailed through the commission on March 20 by a unanimous vote, with only one comment during discussion: This doesn’t affect boats, right?
“It’s not intended to further regulate boats,” said Chief Assistant City Attorney Ron Ramsingh.
“That was the only concern I had,” said Mayor Craig Cates.
One local wants the commission to leave RVs and campers alone, calling it another ordinance “designed to sanitize Key West.”
“If a person does not like to see someone else’s boat or trailer...too bad,” wrote Alan Tidball, in a March 19 letter to the commission. “Find another leg to chew on.”
Cates said the proposed law arose out of complaints from City Commissioner Richard Payne’s District 4, which is in New Town by the shopping centers.
“It takes away from property values of other people who keep their homes nice when someone puts a gigantic camper in the front yard sideways,” Cates said.
A few years back, the city banned locals from parking their boats on residential city streets for more than three days or face towing, forcing them to find room in their yards or elsewhere. That law, too, was an effort by city leaders to clean up the look of Key West and drew some criticism from residents who said boats are an essential part of island life and charm.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments