An elderly man was rear-ended in traffic. Then he threatened to shoot the driver

A 78-year-old Marathon man threatened to shoot the motorist who rear-ended him in traffic while showing him his handgun Thursday, according to police.
Moises Pedro Arguez was arrested for felony aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon and carrying a prohibited weapon openly.
Arguez was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison on cocaine-related charges in 1988, and that makes it illegal for him to have a gun.
The road rage incident happened on Card Sound Road in Key Largo. A motorist said he accidentally rear-ended a white, GMC truck, and two people emerged from the pickup and began yelling at him.
Arguez ordered the man away from his truck while touching a handgun that was tucked into his waistband, according to the arrest report.
“Arguez also threatened to shoot the victim,” said Adam Linhardt, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “There were no reported injuries.”
Several witnesses gave deputies a similar account of what took place.
Shortly after the incident, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers reported stopping the same GMC truck in Marathon. A loaded handgun, complete with a round in the chamber, was found in the center console of the truck and Arguez said the gun was his, police said.
Arguez was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center where he remained Friday on $50,000 bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
