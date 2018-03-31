Happy hunting for kids in Key West

Eight-month-old Anaya Schober held up two plastic Easter eggs Saturday after the city of Key West held the grand opening of the children’s play area at the Truman Waterfront Park.
Schober, accompanied by aunt Jodi Presley and grandmother JoElsa Schober, basked in the warm sun as hundreds of kids joined her in hunting Easter eggs, which were spread out across fresh grass.
“This is the first phase, there’s another phase to come,” said City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, who has watched for nearly 20 years as the city planned, saved and waited for the start of construction. “Just think, once that is all done, this will become our Central Park for the city of Key West.”
Over the past several months, the $30-million project began to take visible shape with the opening of a 2,400-square-foot amphitheater. The rest of the first phase of the park will cost about $4 million, city staff says.
“Today we can share this world-class, multigenerational park with the community,” said Mayor Craig Cates, who added that the city put away money yearly and didn’t have to borrow for the park.
Children couldn’t wait any longer and broke through the yellow tape that was between them and a wealth of pastel-colored Easter eggs that dotted the lawn.
City Commissioner Clayton Lopez thanked God and said the Bible promises that those who do good deeds will benefit “seven times seven blessings.”
“Well, I think that today we can say that we have done good,” Lopez said.
The U.S. Navy handed the property over to the city in 2002. The first part of “phase one” of construction is scheduled for completion in June.
