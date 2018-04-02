Fatal gunshot wound at a fancy Key West hotel could have been self-inflicted, police say

A man was fatally shot in a hotel room on Duval Street early Monday, Key West police said.
Police released no details Monday morning but said a 43-year-old man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
At about 12 p.m., police said they are considering the possibility that the fatal wound “could have been self-inflicted.”
The shooting happened at LaTeDa, 1125 Duval St., a hotel and restaurant that hosts cabaret shows. Police were called to a report of a shooting at about 3 a.m. Monday.
