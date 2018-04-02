House goes up in flames. Now, fire officials are calling the Keys fire suspicious.

The fire that tore through a home on Rockland Key last month has been deemed suspicious, state officials said Monday.
“A final determination into the exact cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation,” said Lance Tomkins, spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tomkins did not go into detail about why the fire has been called suspicious.
The home at 20 Calle Uno, which had severe damage from Hurricane Irma last summer and was under renovations, is listed as a total loss with damages estimated at about $600,000, Tomkins said.
Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 5:45 p.m. March 12, to find the home fully engulfed as black smoke filled the neighborhood. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, Monroe County Deputy Fire Marshal Craig Marston said.
A two-page report by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is nearly entirely redacted. It does say that upon arrival, a deputy found “three males running around the house trying to extinguish the fire.” Their names are blacked out on the report.
Crews from the Stock Island, Cudjoe Key, Sugarloaf Key and Big Coppitt Key stations responded to put out the fire that was called in by a neighbor. Some nearby homes were evacuated, deputies said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments