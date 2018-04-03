Two running events could delay Florida Keys traffic over the next couple of weeks

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of upcoming events that could impact their travel plans, particularly the Seven Mile Bridge run, scheduled for Saturday, April 14.
The run will impact both north and southbound traffic for at least two and a half hours, said agency spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“Travelers should plan to be across the bridge by 6:30 a.m. to avoid being stuck on one side or the other,” he said.
The race will be over by 9 a.m., but normal traffic flow typically takes more than an hour to return to normal.
“Please plan any travel accordingly and please be patient during the traffic disruption,” Linhardt said.
2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run
The Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Monroe County Special Olympics Committee, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Key West Police Department, the Navy, Coast Guard and the Florida Wildlife Commission will participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday April 6 at 9 a.m. in Key West.
The Key West leg will begin at the Florida Keys Community College Public Safety Building on Stock Island with a brief stop at Gerald Adams Elementary School.
Participants will then run to our headquarters building on Stock Island for a brief stop and then on to the new Publix in Key Plaza.
The run will continue to Poinciana School, Key West High School, HOB School, MARC and Glenn Archer School. An exchange of the torch from the Sheriff’s Office to Key West police will take place at the Southernmost Point where Sheriff Rick Ramsay will be handing off to Chief Donie Lee.
There will be water stops at all the schools and the run pace will be slow (no faster than 10 minute miles). Runners can run any leg they choose. Support vehicles will accompany the runners.
T-shirts can be purchased on run day or before at (305) 292-7042.
For more information: http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org/lawenforcement/community-law-enforcement.htm
