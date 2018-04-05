Two men were arguing over a call to police. Then one pulled out a gun.

A Rockland Key man pointed a handgun at another man’s face and threatened to kill him and his family over an argument, police said.
Albert Rodriguez, 37, rolled down the passenger side window of his Nissan Altima, telling Brad A. Morton he didn’t want to get blood on it, according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodriguez was arrested April 2 on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony driving while having a suspended license, and misdemeanor failing to register a motor vehicle.
Rodriguez was angry because he believed that Morton, whom he knew, had called the police on another man named Chuck, who had an outstanding warrant, police said.
Morton persuaded Rodriguez to drive him to Publix, 3316 N. Roosevelt Blvd., where he went inside, called police and also called a co-worker to come pick him up. They got into a car to follow Rodriguez, who pulled up alongside them and allegedly pulled the handgun and racked the slide, asking, “Do you want a problem?”
The pair followed Rodriguez, who ended up at a warehouse at Coast to Coast Moving and Storage, 121 Overseas Hwy., on Rockland Key. The co-worker put the chase on Facebook Live, police said.
Police found a 9mm Glock 17 handgun concealed at the back of the moving company’s warehouse and said it belonged to Rodriguez, who as a convicted felon is barred from having a gun. The Glock was loaded with five rounds. Police said they also found a magazine bullet loader inside the Altima’s center console.
Rodriguez said he wouldn’t talk to police without a lawyer.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
