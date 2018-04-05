Driver is killed on Keys highway when pickup truck slams into power pole and tree

A Georgia man died Thursday when his truck struck a power pole on U.S. 1 in Tavernier.
The driver’s 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck hit the pole on the northbound side of the highway at mile marker 93 around 11 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Witnesses told FHP investigators that the pickup appeared to be moving between 55 and 65 mph. It left the highway and smacked into the pole on the road’s shoulder. The truck then rotated counter-clockwise around the pole and struck a tree, according to an FHP report.
The driver, whose name was not released because relatives had not been notified, died on the side of the highway.
FHP Cpl. Lynn Stine wrote in her report that it is unknown if the driver was wearing his seat belt. It will not be known if alcohol was involved until an autopsy is done.
Highway deaths on U.S. 1 in the Keys so far this year have almost surpassed the total number of vehicle fatalities there in all of 2017.
Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander for the Keys, said 13 people died on the Keys' highway in 2017. Thursday's crash marked the 10th fatality on Monroe County's portion of U.S. 1 in 2018.
